The membership of C. Mahadesh from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been cancelled.

Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division M.V. Jayanthi passed an order on Monday cancelling the MCC membership of Mr. Mahadesh, who had been convicted in a 2008 murder case in February this year.

The cancellation of his membership from the MCC came about after the MCC Commissioner had submitted a report stating that Mr. Mahadesh had not attended any meeting of the MCC after his conviction. It may be mentioned here that Mr. Mahadesh had been elected as a JD (S) councillor during the elections held in 2013.