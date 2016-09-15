CM should raise Mahadayi also with PM: Swami

Seeking a proper resolution to the Mahadayi river water sharing row, various organisations have threatened to stage rail roko from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hubballi on Thursday.

Over 10 organisations involved in the agitation will be involved in the rail roko. Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Sri Basavaraj Devaru of Mansur Mutt, Siddu Teji, president of the Kalasa Banduri Raitha Horata Samiti, and others said the rail roko was aimed at highlighting the apathy of government authorities towards resolving the issue despite the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal suggesting a dialogue among the riparian States.

Sri Basavaraj Devaru said while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have taken the Cauvery issue seriously, he was not showing the same concern and commitment towards resolving the Mahadayi row. “Now, Mr Siddaramaiah is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery issue. He should make it a point to raise the Mahadayi issue also during the meeting and prove that he is not just the Chief Minister for Mysuru region,” he said.