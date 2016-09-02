The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal has asked Chief Ministers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra to resolve the water dispute amicably by holding discussions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the tribunal’s suggestions and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the lead and convene a meeting of the three States, according to sources in the State Secretariat.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State is ready for talks with Goa and Maharashtra and the tribunal’s suggestion was in line with the government’s stance.

A couple of days ago, the State government filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the tribunal’s order rejecting Karnataka’s application seeking 7 tmcft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala drinking water project.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would write to Mr. Modi and Chief Ministers of Goa and Maharashtra and urge them to make efforts to solve the dispute through talks.