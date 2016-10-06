Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be meeting his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on October 21 in an effort to find an out-of-court solution to the Mahadayi dispute.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Mysuru airport on Thursday that he had written to Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Mr. Fadnavis to find a solution to the vexed issue of sharing Mahadayi river waters between the three riparian States. In response, Mr. Fadnavis extended the invitation for talks.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that the State government would warn commercial and co-operative banks against employing strong-arm tactics to recover dues from farmers, in view of the drought situation. The government would seek Central assistance for drought as well as floods that had ravaged the State.