Mahadayi row: Goan Minister’s statement decried

The Karnataka Government has taken strong exception to statement made by Goa’s Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar. With regard to resolving the Mahadayi water sharing dispute between the two states, Mr. Palyekar stated “Karnataka is playing dirty tricks.”

In a strongly worded two-page letter to his Goan counterpart, Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil said the statement was “not only provocative and divisive, but also wholly false.” “It is height of nonsense to presume that Karnataka’s witness has been ‘exposed’ as stated by you (Palyekar).”

Mr. Patil said “no party state can make a statement prejudicing the outcome of the adjudication by the constitutional Tribunal headed by eminent judges.” In fact, Goa’s witness V. Jyothiprakash’s statement on the question of yield was withdrawn last year in the midst of cross examination.

Both Karnataka and Goa are neighbouring states committed to live peacefully. The constitutional responsibility mandates both states conduct in the spirit of cooperative federalism. The comity of states required to communicate in a parliamentary language and avoid intemperate language, Mr. Patil said.

“I am sure you will rise to the occasion and cooperate in facilitating the inter-state talks between Chief Minister of the party states as suggested by the Tribunal,” he said in the letter.

In fact, a meeting between Chief Ministers of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka was cancelled at the request of then Goa Chief Minister on the an understanding that a fresh date would be fixed after the election in Goa.