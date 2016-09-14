They threaten to stage rail roko on Thursday in Hubballi

Seeking early resolution to the Mahadayi river water sharing row, various organisations have threatened to stage rail roko from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hubballi on Thursday.

Over 10 organisations involved in the agitation will be involved in the proposed rail rook.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Basavaraj Devaru of Mansur Mutt, president of Kalasa Banduri Raita Horata Samiti Siddu Teji and others said that the agitation was aimed at highlighting the apathy of both the centre and state governments towards resolving the issue despite the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) suggesting a dialogue among the riparian states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

Basavaraj Devaru said that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seemed to have taken Cauvery issue seriously, he was not showing the same concern and commitment towards resolving the Mahadayi row. “Now, Mr. Siddaramaiah is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Cauvery issue. He should make it a point to raise the Mahadayi issue also during the meeting,” he said.

Criticising Mr. Siddaraiamah, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Jagadish Shettar and Dharwad MP Prahlad Joshi on the Mahadayi row, he said that instead of indulging in criticism, the leaders should make united efforts to resolve the issue.