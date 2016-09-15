‘Rail roko’ agitation planned by the members of different organisations at Hubballi and Dharwad railway stations on Thursday.

Activists taken into preventive custody, released later

The ‘Rail Roko’ attempt by members of different organisations in a bid to draw attention of both union and state governments on the need for early resolution of Mahadayi row was foiled by the police at both Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday.

In the wake of the ‘rail roko’ agitation planned by the members of different organisations, elaborate bandobast arrangements had been made in and around Hubballi and Dharwad Railway Stations.

As the organisations had given a call for ‘rail roko’ from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., huge posse of police personnel, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was deployed at Hubballi railway station as a precautionary measure. The protesters arrived at Hubballi railway station around 11 a.m. in a protest march, where they were stopped by the police. This was followed by an altercation between the police and protesters.

The protesters then tried to break the police cordon raising slogans against both union and state governments and courted arrest. Making preventive arrests, the police bundled them into buses and took them to CAR Ground on Karwar Road. In all, 63 persons were detained till 4 p.m. and were released later.

At the CAR Ground, the protestors held a meeting and the speakers sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute.

In Dharwad, a similar ‘rail roko’ attempt led by Basavaraj Devaru of Mansur Mutt was foiled by the police. The protestors courted arrest and were released in the evening.