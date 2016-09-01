Being operated against popular demand, both trains are running under loss

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has recommended to the Railway Board amalgamation of two loss-making trains—Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Intercity Express and Kasaragod-Mookambika Road Byndoor-Kasargod Express to run as Kasaragod-Madgaon-Kasargod service.

Since its launch on February 24, 2014, the Intercity Express ((22636/22635)) had not been getting passenger patronage as it did not match the requirements of travelling public either from Mangaluru or Madgaon. Against the demand for an express train leaving Vasco-da-Gama in the morning to reach Mangaluru in the afternoon, the Southern Railway had introduced the service leaving Mangaluru in the morning hours to Madgaon amidst availability of several other trains during the same time.

Similar was the case with Kasaragod-Mookambika Road Byndoor Passenger (56665/56666) train, which was introduced in February last. As against the demand to route the train via Mangaluru Central Station, the SR skipped the Central on the ground that the process would consume more time. As such, the train remained of little use to those visiting Mangaluru City, both from Kasaragod and Byndoor, and lacked patronage.

After operating the trains against popular wishes and incurring heavy loss, the SR now appears to have decided to amalgamate these trains. The proposal is to start the amalgamated train towards Madgaon at around 10 a.m. from Mangaluru Central since there are no trains between 9 a.m. and noon on the sector. The running time of the train too is expected to be reduced after the amalgamation.

Extend to Vasco

G. Hanumanth Kamath, member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Palakkad Division, told The Hindu that the issue was discussed in the recent DRUCC meeting held at Palakkad. He suggested that the amalgamated train run till Vasco-da-Gama since there is no direct train connectivity between Mangaluru and Vasco.

Hundreds of people of Mangaluru origin reside in Vasco and the train would not only be beneficial to them, but also would receive good patronage. The SR has promised to take up the issue with the Railway Board, Mr. Kamath said.

No finality

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Naresh Lalwani told The Hindu that timing and nature of the amalgamated train [whether Express or Passenger] are yet take a final shape.

The Byndoor-Kasaragod Passenger runs up to Kannur as a special train since there is no maintenance facility at Kasaragod.

The special train, which now leaves at around 4 a.m, would be made to leave Kannur at 6 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at around 10 a.m and reach Madgaon in the afternoon. The return timings are yet to be finalised, he said.

Regarding the demand to extend it up to Vasco, Mr. Lalwani said for that South Western Railway too has to be roped in and he would initiate a dialogue in that regard.