The bandh call received a lukewarm response in Bidar on Friday. Most banks and government insurance company offices remained closed. A few private shops and offices did not function. Government offices, schools and colleges remained open. A few private schools and colleges had declared a holiday. Petrol bunks and cinemas did usual business.

Running of buses was slightly affected with city buses missing some routes in the morning. However, bus services resumed after an hour.

Autorickshaws operated in the city, though some people were put to inconvenience as they were not covering all areas in the city.

Shantakka Dande, who works as a house maid, said that she could not get a bus from Anadur Wadi on Udgir Road and had to ask her cousin to drop her to work on his motorbike.

Sharanappa Patil, who works at a private school in Bidar, had to walk some distance before he caught a private bus that took him from Shahapur on Hyderabad Road to work.

Members of the joint committee of labour unions, Akshara Dasoha workers and LIC employees association took out protest marches. They shouted slogans against what they called the Union government’s anti-labour policies.