Bengaluru:As the government remains less than transparent on the steel flyover project, retired bureaucrat and whistleblower M.N. Vijaykumar has written to the leadership of L&T and STUP Consultants, appealing them to disclose all documents regarding the project. “The Central Vigilance Commission, in a letter in September, demands even the corporate sector to step in when Ministers and senior officers oppose transparency. We request L&T and STUP Consultants to come out clean on the project and answer questions and put out all documents,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.
Updated: October 23, 2016 05:33 IST
L&T urged to disclose details
