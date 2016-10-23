Bengaluru:As the government remains less than transparent on the steel flyover project, retired bureaucrat and whistleblower M.N. Vijaykumar has written to the leadership of L&T and STUP Consultants, appealing them to disclose all documents regarding the project. “The Central Vigilance Commission, in a letter in September, demands even the corporate sector to step in when Ministers and senior officers oppose transparency. We request L&T and STUP Consultants to come out clean on the project and answer questions and put out all documents,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

Please Wait while comments are loading...