Estimated cost of the infrastructure project is Rs. 11,500 crore

Bengaluru: Nearly a decade after it was proposed, the 42-km Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) is gaining momentum after the cabinet on September 1 approved ‘innovative funding’ to execute the project.

The funding mechanism is similar to that announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday for the Namma Metro network between Silk Board junction and K.R. Puram.

Urban Development Department (UDD) officials are waiting for modalities from the Bangalore Airport Rail Link Ltd (BARL) – which is attempting to implement the project – after which the ‘Western Crescent’ corridor can be notified ( see gfx ) . Once notified, premiums, cesses and other levies from new projects in this corridor will be collected and used to fund the Rs. 11,500 crore infrastructure project.

C. Jayaram, Director (Projects), BARL, said the details will be put forth before the cabinet within two weeks. “Once the corridor is notified, we can set up instruments to raise funds for the project. We can charge a premium for the Floor Area Ratio within 500 metres of the stations while a fee can be imposed on projects proposed in the vicinity of the line. As the project will see a rise in property rates in the area, we can levy a small fee to fund this project,” he said.

The project had been conceived in 2007 as a part of the Comprehensive Traffic and Transportation Plan for the city.

Its debut

The LRTS aims to criss-cross the city along the ring road from J.P. Nagar to Hebbal (nearly 32 km) as well as an 10-km extension along Magadi Road from Toll Gate to the NICE Road.

Having made its debut in the 2010 Global Investor’s Meet, the LRTS was showcased again at Invest Karnataka 2016 after suitable modification to suit the ‘sentiments’ of potential investors. Officials said two private companies had expressed in the project but could not initiate discussions as the project had not been approved by the Finance Department.

