model airport in the making:Belagavi airport at Sambra has been chosen to be upgraded by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.— PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER.

Airport at Sambra chosen for development by Centre; Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 85 crore to be released

The Belagavi airport at Sambra has got a shot in the arm with the Ministry of Civil Aviation selecting it to be developed into a low-cost, no-frills airport recently.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, MP Suresh C. Angadi said Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju has announced the decision to include the airport among the five selected for the initiative. Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 85 crore will be made available to implement various development works to make it a model airport and bring down cost of operations and fares.

The runway at the airport will be extended further to enable landing/take-off of ATR and Q-400 Turboprop planes, Mr. Angadi said.

He said once the airport becomes fully functional as a no-frills one, it could attract more airline operators.

As it will be developed as per modular concepts evolved by the Airports Authority of India, basic infrastructure facilities will be incorporated. At present, the airport is connected to Bengaluru and Mumbai by SpiceJet only.

Expansion works are under way at the airport. Works under this initiative are expected to commence by the end of this financial year, the MP said.