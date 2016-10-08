The tourist footfall has been low even though many exciting Dasara programmes have been organised.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The hospitality sector in Mysuru has lost hopes of a resurgence in Dasara tourist inflow, despite the “temporary relief” provided by the let-up of protests in the Cauvery basin areas.

However, as we approach the last leg of the 10-day festivities, sources say the tourist footfall has been low even though a variety of exciting programmes have been organised. This year, Mysuru is also hosting its first-ever shopping festival — the Mysuru Shopping Festival — to coincide with the celebrations.

“I don’t think the season will revive with only a few days left for the Dasara finale. The number might increase a little bit for the finale, but the overall count will not match the numbers from previous years. Even the number of visitors from Kerala is low this time,” said Rajendra M., president of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels’ and Restaurants’ Association.

Losses for hotels

He said city hotels have suffered losses owing to drab occupancy. Even if rooms are not occupied, hotel managements have to pay for their maintenance, he said.

While admitting that there was a slight improvement in arrivals last weekend, Mr. Rajendra said it won’t make up for the losses already suffered by the sector, with zero to 10 per cent occupancy reported in September.

Mr. Rajendra’s views were echoed by Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president Narayana Gowda, who told The Hindu that the current occupancy rate is around 20 per cent, a fall of about 40 per cent compared to the average in previous years. “The occupancy may cross 50 per cent for the finale, which is also low as the the finale used to attract near 100 per cent occupancy,” he said. Though the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway is free of roadblocks, especially in the Mandya sector, tourists are hesitant to travel, he said.

Mysuru zoo also has recorded a 50 per cent drop in visitors since the start of the celebrations. “There was a slight improvement on Sunday but the footfall dropped again,” said the zoo’s executive director, Kamala Karikalan.

Stakeholders, however, are hoping that the resumption of transport services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will bring in more tourists in the final days of the festivities.