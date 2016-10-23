Former MP and veteran Congress leader H. Vishwanath has endorsed Karnataka State Planning Board Deputy Chairman C.M. Ibrahim's views on the failure of the State Government to meet the expectations of the people.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's observation that he is unable to "satisfy the dissatisfied," Mr. Vishwanath said there are a lot of people who have been left dissatisfied under the Congress rule. But, the Chief Minister is "satisfied" with the power he is wielding, he added.

He found no fault in Mr. Ibrahim's criticism of the State administration under Mr. Siddaramaiah.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah remained unfazed and said he did not require any "certificate" from Mr. Ibrahim and Mr. Vishwanath.