CHARRED:Fire personnel trying to douse the fire after a lorry from Tamil Nadu was attacked on NH4 in Chitradurga on Tuesday.— photo: special arrangement

Tension prevailed in Chitradurga for a while on Tuesday as miscreants set fire to a lorry with Tamil Nadu registration number on National Highway 4 over the Cauvery issue. By the time fire personnel reached the spot, the lorry, laden with plastic items such as pots, was completely burnt.

Four people — identified as Kotresh Pattanshetty, Prakash Payamalau, Mallesh Kanavinhatti, and Naveen Kumar — have been arrested. They are said to be members of the Karnataka Nava Nirmana Pade and the Bharatiya Krishi Samaj.

The incident occurred when the lorry entered the highway from the service road. Since Monday, the police have been providing security cover and parking facility for lorries from Tamil Nadu at Namkal garage. In the afternoon, the lorry driver attempted to enter the highway about a kilometre from the garage. The police had a tough time dispersing the mob that had gathered to see the burning lorry.

Security was tightened across the district after the incident and police personnel deployed at prime locations, including the highway.

Superintendent of Police M.N. Anucheth said the four men were arrested in Challakere town in the evening while they were travelling in a car. They are said to have confessed to throwing a petrol bomb on the lorry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah said that schools and colleges across the district would function as usual.