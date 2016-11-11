People were forced to stand in long queues outside banks to exchange currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 here on Thursday.

Many nationalised banks provided police security to ensure smooth functioning of branches.

Bank officials faced hard times in the morning when hundreds of people flooded the branches demanding exchange of notes.

Meanwhile, people from villages were confused when bank officials demanded photocopies of identity cards and asked them to fill prescribed forms to complete the process.

“I can’t understand what have they written in the application form, which is in English. I can read and write only Kannada,” a women, who came from a village near Yadgir, told State Bank of Hyderabad staff. She was helped by others in the queue. She urged the officials to deploy a person from the bank to help people like her.

Some private banks arranged separate counters to exchange cash.

Business establishments, particularly hotels, had only a few customers.