Lokayukta SP of Kalaburagi M.B. Patil (58) was killed and three others injured in a accident involving a NWKRTC luxury bus and a truck on the outskirts of Haveri on Friday.

The accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Friday near Hanagal Cross when the bus driver reportedly failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside for repair and rammed it.

Inspector of Haveri Town Police Station Malatesh said that following the impact, a plank of the bus was torn out throwing the Lokayukta SP out of the bus. The fall caused grievous injury resulting in his death on the spot, he said. Mr. Patil was proceeding to Bengaluru to attend a department meeting, he said.

As many as three others, including a lady doctor, suffered major injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Haveri.

Superintendent of Police B. Ramesh, Additional SP Shrinivas Joshi and others visited the spot.

Alternative arrangements were made to ferry the other passengers to Bengaluru. The Haveri Town Police have registered a case.