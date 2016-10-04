The Hepatitis C virus, considered to be deadly, has no vaccine. But Priyanka Jayal, a final-year Ph.D. student from the department of Biochemistry, has come with a method to test potential vaccines on an artificial liver. It is against the rules to test potential Hepatitis C drugs on animals. The only option is mice, but this doesn’t allow one to ascertain efficacy.

“The artificial liver, made

of tissues, can be placed and grown inside the mice.

The medicines can be tested on mice after this,” said

Ms. Jayal.