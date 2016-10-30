The KRS had 104.72 ft of water on October 30 last year. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Live storage levels in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) stood at a little more than half tmcft at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday, and the possibility of water scarcity in the coming months looms large over Cauvery-dependent areas, with water-levels in the reservoir plummeting to 76.03 ft on Sunday morning, against the maximum of 124.8 ft.

The dead storage level is 74 ft. The KRS had 104.72 ft of water on October 30 last year.

Water stopped

Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram and some other places are dependent on the KRS for domestic consumption, industries and irrigation. Following the precarious situation, the CNNL has stopped water to irrigate standing crops on Saturday, when the level was 77.08 ft.

The ‘live storage’ in the reservoir was 0.762 tmcft at 6 a.m. on Sunday, against the maximum live storage of 45.051 tmcft, officials at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) told The Hindu.

According to officials, the inflow rate was 1,451 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and the outflow rate was 205 cusecs on Sunday.