Inadequate rainfall and the agitation over the sharing of Cauvery waters has resulted in the precarious depletion of the water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir (KRS). The live storage (LS) as on Tuesday evening was 3.115 tmcft against the maximum of 45.051 tmcft. It was 7.30 tmcft on October 1, and was 21.600 tmcft this day last year. The full gross storage capacity is 49.452 tmcft.

The compliance of the Supreme Court order on Tuesday, of releasing water at the rate of 2,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu until further orders, will augment the drinking water crisis in KRS-dependent districts, say officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.

The inflow was at the rate of 1,127 cusecs and the outflow was at the rate of 240 cusecs on Tuesday morning. The combined quantum for drinking needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram and parts of rural Bengaluru should be at least at the rate of 1,000 cusecs a day. The reservoir has not been filled to capacity since 2013. It had nearly 100 ft of water in the first week of September. The fulfilment of orders of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee and the apex court since September 6 has resulted in the depletion.

The compliance of Tuesday’s order would prompt authorities to discharge water for drinking on an ‘on-off’ basis. The level on Tuesday morning was 81.55 ft., against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 ft. The dead storage level is 74 ft. While sowing has not taken place on over 40 per cent of land, crops have withered owing to the stoppage of water into canals.

Protest

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway against the order. Security has been tightened around KRS.