Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeals for peace; State police on red alert

The State-wide bandh called on Friday to protest against the Supreme Court decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, is expected to be total.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed for peace. “We should not destroy our own property to protest the injustice meted out to us. Let the bandh proceed peacefully,” he said.

During a review of security arrangements with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and the top brass of the State police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 10 companies of Central forces, two each from the neighbouring Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and one from Maharashtra had been summoned to manage the law and order situation in addition to the State police which is on red alert.

LATEST UPDATES

Belagavi: Residents of the city and other towns in the district, woke up on a confused note today, wanting to know if the State government or the district administration had declared a holiday on account of the 'Karnataka bandh'.

Bengaluru: Protest marches and deserted streets are expected in Bengaluru on Friday when the State observes the bandh.

Meanwhile, Cauvery basin districts have been seeing continued protests since Monday when the court direction was issued. The protests are expected to intensify on Friday. To ensure the bandh remains peaceful in the State capital, the Bengaluru police have made elaborate arrangements. Over 3,551 police personnel, 1,000 Home Guards, apart from 36 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, 30 platoons of the City Armed Reserve, one company of the Rapid Action Force, a commando vehicle and a water jet truck will be deployed, said Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh on Thursday.

Those who have planned immersion of Ganesh idols will be allowed to do so, said the police.

For the third day, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation suspended services along 512 routes passing through Mandya district. Cumulatively, the corporation has incurred a loss of over Rs. 1.8 crore in the past three days.

Mysuru: With the State-wide bandh call given by Kannada organisations receiving widespread support, life is expected to be crippled in Mysuru on Friday.

While Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is unlikely to operate buses during the dawn-to-dusk bandh called over the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

Road transport is likely to be paralysed, with KSRTC buses, autorickshaws and taxis expected to stay off the road. Hotels, shops and commercial establishments are also expected to down their shutters. Extending support to the bandh, the Mysuru Industries’ Association has called upon industrialists and service establishments to declare a compensatory holiday on Friday and make up by working during the next weekly holiday.

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools on Friday in view of the Karnataka bandh. Though no organisation has declared support for the shutdown, a few protests have been planned.

Public transport services are expected to operate without any hindrance, and normal life is unlikely to be affected.

Udupi: The bandh call is unlikely to have much of an impact on life here.

City buses managed by the private sector will be plying as usual, said K. Suresh Nayak, President of Udupi Private City Bus Owners Association and Secretary of the Canara Bus Operators Association.

However, all schools and colleges will remain closed in the district as a holiday had been declared for them.

While life is expected to go on as usual, the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be taking out a procession from Jodu Katte to Clock Tower.

Hassan: Hassan Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra has declared holiday for school and colleges on Friday in view of the Statewide bandh call. Hassan police have made elaborate arrangements to avoid untoward incidents on Friday. The JD(S) and BJP have extended support to the bandh call.

Ballari: In view of the Karnataka bandh, Deputy Commissioner Ramaprasath, as a precautionary measure, has declared holiday for all schools and Pre-University colleges in the district on Friday.