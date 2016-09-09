Public transport hit in many districts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeals for peace; State police on red alert.

The State-wide bandh called on Friday to protest against the Supreme Court decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, gets mixed response across the Karnataka.

While cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru come to a standstill as the public transport is paralysed, residents of Mangaluru are going about their daily lives normally. Mandya district witnesses protests.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and appealed for peace. “We should not destroy our own property to protest the injustice meted out to us. Let the bandh proceed peacefully,” he said.

During a review of security arrangements with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and the top brass of the State police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 10 companies of Central forces, two each from the neighbouring Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and one from Maharashtra had been summoned to manage the law and order situation in addition to the State police which is on red alert.

LATEST UPDATES

02.15 pm: From Town Hall junction to Kengeri junction on Mysuru Road, protesters are not allowing vehicles to pass. Every half-a-kilometre, a huge gathering of protestors has blocked the road.

Protesters block Mysuru Road. Vehicles are not being allowed to pass from Town Hall junction to Kengeri junction. Photo: Murali Kumar Protesters block Mysuru Road. Vehicles are not being allowed to pass from Town Hall junction to Kengeri junction. Photo: Murali Kumar

02.00 pm: The bandh has been peaceful in Hosur so far. No incidents have been reported. However, the border is totally shut and cordoned off by respective State police. Around 15 Kannada outfits have protested at the border since morning.

01.45 pm: Farmers tried to storm into KRS Dam site, near Mandya. They were prevented by the police. Agitators were lathi-charged. The police personnel also lobbed tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

01.35 pm: A bit of tension at Ecospace. A group of activists attempted to barge in. Police said employees of two call centres at the park had finished their shift around noon. However, activists assumed the offices was working. They were stopped at the gates by security as well as police. The protesters later dispersed.

01.30 pm: K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, stresses on the need to institute a committee of experts to suggest Cauvery water sharing measures during distress conditions. More

01. 00 pm: Even in Belagavi district, bus services are operating as usual. The bandh call has so far received a lukewarm response.

12.45 pm: Life goes on normally in Bijapur district, despite the bandh call. All business establishments, schools and colleges were open, buses, both government and private, were plying. However, KSRTC DC has asked officials to stop operation of long distance buses after 12 pm.

12.30 pm: Mysuru Road has been completely blocked by protesters near Bengaluru University Campus gate.

12.20 pm: Vehicular movement along Shivamogga-Bhadravathi stretch on National Highway-206 has been completely paralysed, with protesters blocking the road by placing boulders near Kadadakatte and Malavagoppa.

12.15 pm: Belagavi Bar Association members boycott court.

12.15 pm: An unidentified man was found dead at the suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday. The police recovered a bus ticket from Bengaluru to Mysuru and some tablets. More

12.00 pm: Tyres were burnts in different parts of the city as a mark of protest. Incidents were reported from Raghavendra Circle, TC Palya Main Road, Ramamurtinagara, Jaragenahalli on Kanakapura Road, Budigere Cross and Seshadripuram 2nd Main Road.

Protesters set afire tyres in Raghavendra Circle, TC Palya Main Road, Ramamurti Nagar, Bengaluru. Photo: Sudhakara Jain Protesters set afire tyres in Raghavendra Circle, TC Palya Main Road, Ramamurti Nagar, Bengaluru. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

11.45 am: In Belagavi, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike workers stopped a Tamil Nadu-registration truck.

11.30 am: In front of Forum Mall, Koramangala, a vehcile with Tamil Nadu registration was set alight.

A bike with Tamil Nadu registration was set alight near Forum Mall, Koramangala, in Bengaluru. A bike with Tamil Nadu registration was set alight near Forum Mall, Koramangala, in Bengaluru.

11.15 am: At the BIAL airport hundereds of passengers are stranded as there are no taxis availbale. The airport authorities have arranged extra seating. A few protestors gathered at the airport in the morning, but no incident was reported. More

People waiting at the BIAL airport, Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P People waiting at the BIAL airport, Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P

11:00 am:

10:45 am: The State-wide bandh over the issue of sharing Cauvery river water has evoked a surprising response in Shivamogga. The buses and auto rickshaws are off the road. The shops and commercial establishments are closed. Nava Karnataka Nirmana Vedike staged a demonstration at the premises of DVS Samsthe expressing their displeasure against the management for conducting high school and PUC classes. Owing to the protest the management declared holiday.

10:30 am:

At Townhall in Bengaluru. Photo: Sreenivasa Moorthy At Townhall in Bengaluru. Photo: Sreenivasa Moorthy

10:15 am:

Shirtless protest at Kyathanahalli in Mandya district Photo. MT Shivakumar Shirtless protest at Kyathanahalli in Mandya district Photo. MT Shivakumar

10:00 am: The state-wide bandh call given by pro-Kannada groups received an impressive response in Hassan on Friday morning. There was no movement of public transport and private vehicles were also hardly seen on the roads. As the district administration had declared a holiday for schools and colleges, there were no school buses or vans on the roads.

09: 45 am: There has been little or no impact on Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada. Though it was a known earlier that bandh would not have little impact in this region, the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday evening declared holiday for educational institutions. This has put hundreds of students, particularly in government institutions, into a quandary as they came all the way from home to schools unaware of the holiday. Public transport, including private and KSRTC buses are operating normally.

Photo: Anil Kumar Sastry Photo: Anil Kumar Sastry

09:15 am: As Cauvery water wars hits Karnataka, Bengaluru's public transport comes to a standstill on Friday morning.

All the BMTC buses remain parked at the Banashankari bus depot in Bengaluru. Photo. Bhagya Prakash All the BMTC buses remain parked at the Banashankari bus depot in Bengaluru. Photo. Bhagya Prakash

09:00 am:

08:45 am: Mysuru woke up to an eerie silence with no public transport in sight on the road. The otherwise busy railway station and bus stand were almost empty, with just a few commuters and policemen around. Read more on the status of bandh in Mysuru.

08: 20 am:

Mysuru City bus stand look deserted on early Friday morning. Photo. M.A.Sriram Mysuru City bus stand look deserted on early Friday morning. Photo. M.A.Sriram

07:40 am: Residents of Belagavi and other towns in the district, woke up on a confused note today, wanting to know if the State government or the district administration had declared a holiday on account of the 'Karnataka bandh'. More

Bengaluru: Protest marches and deserted streets are expected in Bengaluru on Friday when the State observes the bandh.

Meanwhile, Cauvery basin districts have been seeing continued protests since Monday when the court direction was issued. The protests are expected to intensify on Friday. To ensure the bandh remains peaceful in the State capital, the Bengaluru police have made elaborate arrangements. Over 3,551 police personnel, 1,000 Home Guards, apart from 36 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, 30 platoons of the City Armed Reserve, one company of the Rapid Action Force, a commando vehicle and a water jet truck will be deployed, said Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh on Thursday.

Those who have planned immersion of Ganesh idols will be allowed to do so, said the police.

For the third day, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation suspended services along 512 routes passing through Mandya district. Cumulatively, the corporation has incurred a loss of over Rs. 1.8 crore in the past three days.

Mysuru: With the State-wide bandh call given by Kannada organisations receiving widespread support, life is expected to be crippled in Mysuru on Friday.

While Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep has declared a holiday for schools and colleges, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is unlikely to operate buses during the dawn-to-dusk bandh called over the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

Road transport is likely to be paralysed, with KSRTC buses, autorickshaws and taxis expected to stay off the road. Hotels, shops and commercial establishments are also expected to down their shutters. Extending support to the bandh, the Mysuru Industries’ Association has called upon industrialists and service establishments to declare a compensatory holiday on Friday and make up by working during the next weekly holiday.

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools on Friday in view of the Karnataka bandh. Though no organisation has declared support for the shutdown, a few protests have been planned.

Public transport services are expected to operate without any hindrance, and normal life is unlikely to be affected.

Udupi: The bandh call is unlikely to have much of an impact on life here.

City buses managed by the private sector will be plying as usual, said K. Suresh Nayak, President of Udupi Private City Bus Owners Association and Secretary of the Canara Bus Operators Association.

However, all schools and colleges will remain closed in the district as a holiday had been declared for them.

While life is expected to go on as usual, the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be taking out a procession from Jodu Katte to Clock Tower.

Hassan: Hassan Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra has declared holiday for school and colleges on Friday in view of the Statewide bandh call. Hassan police have made elaborate arrangements to avoid untoward incidents on Friday. The JD(S) and BJP have extended support to the bandh call.

Ballari: In view of the Karnataka bandh, Deputy Commissioner Ramaprasath, as a precautionary measure, has declared holiday for all schools and Pre-University colleges in the district on Friday.