International Literacy Day was observed in Yadgir on Monday.

Suryakanth, Planning Director of the Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, who inaugurated the programme at Gotla Building here, appealed to the promoters and volunteers of Lok Sikshana Samiti to initiate steps to improve the literacy ratio in the district.

Target

The zilla panchayat aims to improve the number of literate people in the district. As many as 1.61 lakh would have to be provided education at the end of this year under the Sakshara Bharat Programme, he said, and added that officials would have to work hard to reach the goal.

As many as 234 promoters from all 117 gram panchayats in the district have been deployed for the purpose, officials, who were present in the programme, said.