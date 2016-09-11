Linking below the poverty line (BPL) ration cards with Aadhaar has been made mandatory for obtaining monthly rations under the public distribution system in urban areas of the State. All BPL card holders have been told to link their cards with Aadhaar by September-end.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader told presspersons on Saturday that cards that have not been linked with Aadhaar would be treated as bogus ration cards.

So far, only 72 per cent of the BPL families have linked their cards with Aadhaar. In rural areas, families can submit online applications seeking BPL cards from this month-end. After document verification by panchayat development officers, ration cards would be issued in a week, he said.

In rural areas, he said, BPL cards would be delivered through India Post. A sum of Rs. 70 would be collected from the beneficiaries for the delivery of cards, the Minister said.

To avoid inconvenience caused to ration card holders, Mr. Khader said three months’ coupons would be given in one go. Owing to power cuts and snags in computers, there has been delay in the distribution of coupons in rural areas.