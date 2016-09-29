Chief Executive Officer of the Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Vikas Suralkar has instructed the officials concerned to complete the process of linking Aadhaar cards with bank accounts of beneficiaries of MGNREGA at the earliest.

He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme on social security of Centrally- sponsored projects here on Wednesday. Mr. Suralkar said that necessary direction has already been given to the panchayat raj officials to coordinate with the bank officials in this regard.

M. Khadri, lead bank manager, said that SCs, STs, and women industrialists would get loans under the Stand-up India scheme.

“Under the scheme, Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 99 lakh would be given as loan encouraging them to establish industries. Therefore, officials of the departments concerned and also banks should conduct awareness programmes in this regard,” he said.

He asked the officials to ensure that Centrally-sponsored schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana , Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bhima, and Atal Pension Yojana were implemented effectively.

Officers from various banks and departments were present on the occasion.