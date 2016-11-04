Striking display:The coronation of Sri Krishnadevaraya depicted at the sound and light show ‘Vijayanagar Vaibhava’, being staged as part of Hampi Utsav in Hampi.

‘Vijayanagar Vaibhava’ a Light and Sound show, staged by the Song and Drama Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as part of Hampi Utsav-2016, has been successful in reminding people of the glorious past of the Vijayanagar empire.

Right from the beginning, the audience was enthralled by the show and stayed glued to their seats.

The show began with a narration on the glorious Vijayanagar empire by the ‘sootradharas’ followed with live action representation of the scenes spoken about, which included the rule of Kumara Rama, his valour, and how he was killed by a woman, the re-establishment of the Vijayanagar kingdom by Hukka-Bukka as per the direction from Vyasa teertha, the gradual rise towards glory under various kings of Vijayanagar, reaching its peak during the era of Sri Krishnadevaraya, selling of precious stones, diamonds on streets, religious harmony, the description of Vijayanagar empire’s glory by Domingo Paes, Niccolo Deconti, Abdur Razzak, its downfall and how the empire was looted and destroyed.

Several film actors including Vishnuvardhan, C.R. Simha, Bharathi, Umashree, Srinivasmurthy, Srinath, Ramakrishna among others, have lent their voice to the prgramme while C. Ashwath, Ms. Rathnamala Prakash, Shankar Shanbag, Sangeeta Katti and many others have sung.

Around 100 local artistes were involved in presenting the show.