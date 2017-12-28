Life hit as bandh is total in Hubballi

more-in

The bandh call given by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations was total here on Wednesday. Life was affected here as business establishments remained closed and buses and other vehicles did not operate. Business establishments remained shut and educational institutions did not open as the district administration had declared a holiday.

Karnatak University and Karnataka State Law University postponed their examinations scheduled on Wednesday. However, essential services were exempted from the bandh. Though farmers were allowed to hold the weekly shandy, the turnout was poor.

As the agitation gained momentum, the protesters burnt tyres to block roads at several places. However, the agitation was largely peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.

A large number of people participated in the protest that was held demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the Mahadayi river water dispute and ensure an amicable resolution, waive farm loans taken from nationalised bank and set right disparities in the crop insurance scheme.

The protest began here at 6 a.m. and intensified later. Members of the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations took out a protest rally from Durgadabail to Rani Chennamma Circle. They burnt the effigies of Mr. Modi and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa. The protesters condemned the alleged effort by political parties to use this issue to gain political mileage rather than resolving it in the larger interest of farmers.

Later, the protesters tried to block the toll gate at Gabbur, cordon off the LIC office and enter the railway station. But the police stopped them. This led to an exchange of heated words between the protesters and the police. However, the police controlled the situation and convinced the protesters to agitate peacefully. A group of women protested with empty pots at Chennamma Circle. Veteran journalist Patil Puttappa and MLC Basavaraj Horatti joined the protesters. An incident of stone-throwing at the office of MP Pralhad Joshi’s office was also reported.