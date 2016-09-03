The nationwide bandh called by various trade unions in the country did not receive any response as no effect of it was seen in the district.

Except some members associated with trade unions taking out a protest rally and submitting memorandum to the district administration, nothing significant happened during the bandh. Though banks remained closed, no other business establishment closed down their operations.

Both the government and private buses operated as usual, not letting the bandh call make any impact on the common people.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar had not declared holiday and thus most schools and colleges functioned as usual, expect some nursery schools that decided to close as a precautionary measure.

Traffic rush was usual on prominent roads in the city, including M.G. Road.

Government offices too received the normal number of visitors.

Overall, the bandh went unnoticed among the common people here.