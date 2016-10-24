‘Let Bengaluru vote

on steel flyover’

Sir, — This refers to the story “Now, residents’ groups launch #SteelFlyoverBeku campaign” that appeared in these columns on October 23. It is sad that the opinion on the construction of the proposed steel flyover between Chalukya Circle and Hebbal is divided. While those living in the vicinity of the city’s Airport Road are in favour of the flyover, environmentalists, tree lovers and those with a long-term view are opposed to it. At a time when the city is ridden with chaos and confusion, it is important that the city fathers take into cognisance the view of the majority before going ahead with the project. Let the city vote and decide if it wants the “ugly steel giant” or not.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

‘Provide suburban train service’

Sir, — The proposed 6.7-km steel flyover criss-crossing the heart of the city will certainly add to the misery of the residents of Bengaluru — which has already become a concrete jungle. Felling of trees for the construction of the flyover will cause ecological imbalance along the entire stretch of the steel flyover. Instead of constructing the steel flyover, the authorities concerned should consider providing an efficient suburban train service between Whitefield and Hebbal railway stations by doubling the existing track and setting up stations at Govindpura, Nagawara, Shampura, and Manyata Tech Park similar to the system available in Chennai and Mumbai. This will be a boon for those going to the airport from these areas.

P.K. Sankar,

Bengaluru

‘Give sufficient time before demolition’

Sir, — It was inevitable for BBMP not to demolish the structures built on drains. Those who had built such illegal constructions — knowingly or unknowingly — had to suffer for the urban body’s action. BBMP should henceforth serve notices and give sufficient time to property owners to vacate their properties voluntarily. BBMP should also consider such persons on priority while providing alternative sites as a humane gesture. Also, those in the Bangalore Development Authority and BBMP, who gave permission to construct the illegal structures, should be punished as per law.

D.B.N. Murthy,

Bengaluru

Readers can mail to letters.bangalore@

thehindu.co.in