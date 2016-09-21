Parents should not force their choices on their children. They should let them choose their career based on their interests, educationist Gururaj Karajagi said in Bidar on Tuesday.

He was speaking to students about the achievements of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the Sri Sidharoodha mutt premises. He gave the examples of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, who achieved great success without completing a formal college education.

Mr. Karajagi spoke in detail about the early life of the former President Kalam and how a lecture by a teacher inspired him to become a space scientist. He asked students to develop the habit of reading and read books from various academic disciplines. “This will introduce you to interesting fields of study and help you choose your area of interest,” he said.

Sri Shivakumar Swamy, seer of the mutt, Balbir Singh, president of Guru Nanak Dev Education Society, Revanasiddappa Jalade, district coordinator of the Vikas Academy, and others were present.