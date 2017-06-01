Leopards on the prowl in K.R. Pet village

more-in

Hundreds of families in Mallenahalli and surrounding areas in K.R. Pet taluk of the district are living in fear for the last several days owing to frequent sightings of leopards.

They say at least three leopards from nearby reserve forest areas are prowling around for many days and frequently attacking domestic animals. On Tuesday night, a leopard entered a shed of farmer Govinde Gowda at Mallenahalli and killed around 50 chicken. Incidents of leopards killing sheep, goats, calves and dogs were also reported in many parts of K.R. Pet, the residents said.

A senior Forest Department official told The Hindu: “We have sent our personnel to Mallenahalli. The department has noticed pug marks and we will trap the animal by placing a cage.”