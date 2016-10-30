Leopardess dies of injuries in KR Pet taluk

An ailing leopardess cub, which was found lying near Ganada Katte of Chikkonahalli Pura in K.R. Pet taluk, died on Saturday evening. Photo: Special Arrangement

An ailing leopardess cub, which was found lying near Ganada Katte of Chikkonahalli Pura in K.R. Pet taluk, died on Saturday evening before veterinarians could start providing treatment.

Veterinary doctors, based on the post-mortem conducted near the spot, said that the feline had eaten a porcupine and later developed health issues.

According to Forest Department officials, the leopardess cub was found lying at the forest area at Ganada Katte in a severely exhausted condition on Saturday afternoon. Upon being alerted, the forest officials rushed to the spot and took the animal to the veterinary health hospital in K.R. Pet for treatment. However, it died after sometime.

The exact reasons for the death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report will be finalised.