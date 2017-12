more-in

A 4-year-old male leopard was trapped in a cage near Gaanimesthripalya village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Monday.

Range Forest Officer Ravi C. said the cage was kept in the village a few days ago after the Forest Department received complaints from the people of surrounding villages that the leopard was entering their villages and eating sheep and goats for the past few months.

It was caught in the cage around 7 a.m. on Monday. It will be released into the forest in the evening.