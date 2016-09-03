A carcass of a male leopard was found on a hillock in Bhyrapur village, about two kilometres from Mudgal town in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district, on Friday.

According to sources in the Forest Department, the animal was aged around 10.

Doctors of the Animal Husbandry Department conducted the autopsy at a veterinary hospital in Lingsugur.

Quoting from the medical report, S.K. Kamble, Range Forest Officer of Lingsugur, who visited the spot after receiving information, told The Hindu over phone that the leopard died due to starvation.

Jagannath Ontekar, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Satyanarayanarao, Circle Inspector of Police of Maski, visited the spot.