A leopard that had entered into a farm house at Joladapalya near Chikkamagaluru on Saturday was rescued by Forest Department officials.

The residents of the village had succeeded in locking up the animal inside the house once it got inside, before informing the officers.

The Forest Department officials reached the village with veterinarians. The leopard was rescued after being tranquilised.

Injured

M.S. Manik, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu, “We rescued the animal after tranquilising it. The animal is fully grown and it needs treatment as it has suffered deep wounds,” he said.

The officer said that he would consult senior officers in the department and decide on treating the animal in a hospital.