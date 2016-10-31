An ailing leopard cub, which was found near Ganada Katte of Chikkanahalli Pura in K.R. Pet taluk, died on Saturday evening before veterinarians could start treatment.

Doctors, based on a post-mortem done on the spot, said that the female cub had eaten a porcupine and later developed health issues.

According to Forest Department officials, the cub was found lying at the forest area at Ganada Katte, severely exhausted, on Saturday afternoon.

Upon being alerted, the officials rushed to the spot and took the animal to the veterinary health hospital in K.R. Pet for treatment. However, it died after some time.

The exact reasons for the death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is finalised.