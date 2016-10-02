Karnataka State BJP president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said Karnataka would continue to fight for justice on the vexed issue of Cauvery water sharing and that the Supreme Court had not done justice to the State.

He also sought for immediate replacement of entire team of advocates led by senior counsel F.S. Nariman to protect the interests of the State and its people. Mr. Nariman had been arguing in a manner that went against the interest of the State and he did not deserve to represent the State in the apex court. The State government should immediately replace the team, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering garlands to the statue of Rani Chennamma and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the city on Sunday, he said the Cauvery row was going out of government’s control as it was not willing to heed to the suggestions of the Opposition parties.

Opposed to CMB

The State BJP was opposed to formation of the proposed ‘Cauvery Water Management Board,’ he said, adding that it would put pressure on Centre against forming CMB.

“We once again request the State government not to let even a single drop of water to Tamil Nadu.”

Special session

Mr. Yeddyurappa said there was no connection between the two-day BJP State Executive Committee meeting to be held from Monday and the special legislature session on Cauvery. The party legislators would attend the session and thereafter, come to Belagavi to participate in the EC meeting.