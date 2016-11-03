Two-day legal literacy awareness campaigns were inaugurated at Mandya and K.R. Pet towns on Wednesday.

While District and Principal Sessions Judge H.G. Vijayakumari inaugurated the rally in Mandya, Judicial Magistrate First Class Judge (Junior Grade) S. Kumar flagged off a similar rally in K.R. Pet town.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has formulated the programme to conduct door-to-door legal awareness campaigns across the district, Ms. Vijayakumari said.

Addressing the gathering in K.R. Pet town, Mr. Kumar stressed on the need for a greater legal awareness to help the public get access to legal services.

Sources at the DLSA said that advocates, judicial officers and legal experts will address people in rural areas to enhance their legal knowledge.

The volunteers will create awareness about various laws during the campaign. They will distribute publicity material in K.R. Pet, sources added.