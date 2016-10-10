The District Legal Services Authority and Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Board in association with the Mysuru Bar Association, will conduct an awareness programme for Armed Forces personnel and ex-servicemen on the benefits available to them from the government.

The seminar will be held on October 22 at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat from 10 a.m. and will also focus on creating on Armed Forces Tribunal and other legal aspects.

A release said the ‘legal awareness seminar for Armed Forces personnel’ will be inaugurated by Justice Jayant Patel, judge, High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Justice S.S. Satheesachandran, Judicial Member of Armed Forces Tribunal, Kochi, will preside and Vice-Admiral M.P. Muralidharan, Administrative Member of the tribunal at Kochi, will deliver the keynote address.

There will be a session on Armed Forces Tribunal Act, Rules and Procedures with a lecture by Jenson Mendiz, Command Judge Advocate, Southern Naval Command, Kochi at 11.30 a.m. and co-panellists include eminent resource persons.

This will be followed by a second lecture on the subject by Group Captain R.N. Magadum, Command Judge Advocate, Air Force Training Command, Bengaluru.