Members of the Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti have urged the district administration to take legal action against the organisers and participants of the ‘Kanaka Nade’ cleanliness campaign for holding the event despite denial of permission.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner, T. Venkatesh here on Monday, Shyamraj Birti, district convener of the samiti, said that though the district administration had denied permission for the ‘Kanaka Nade’ and asked the organisers, the Yuva Brigade, to confine it to the private properties of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, it was launched at the Car Street here on October 23, which was a violation.

Legal action should be taken against Chakravarti Sulibele of the Yuva Brigade, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt and Pramila Nesargi, BJ leader.

The samiti had withdrawn its own ‘Swabhimani Nade,’ which it intended to hold on the same day after Superintendent of Police K.T. Balakrishna urged them to do so in the interest of maintaining law and order.

The Yuva Brigade had earlier said that they would clean all the streets of Udupi, which were “polluted” after the samiti had held a ‘Chalo Udupi’ programme on October 9. The ‘Kanaka Nade’ was an extension of this programme, and amounted to practice of untouchability. Hence, a case under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be booked against Mr. Sulibele.

Some leaders of the Udupi unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Vilas Nayak), Bajrang Dal (Dinesh Mendon), Yuva Brigade (Vasudeva Bhat), the founder of Sri Rama Sene, Pramod Muthalik and former MLA, K. Raghupati Bhat, had given false statements that the samiti wanted to lay siege to the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple. The administration book a case against these individuals under the Goonda Act, the memorandum said. Mr. Venkatesh promised the office-bearers of the samiti that he would look into the demands made in the memorandum. Sundar Master, Vishwanath Pethri, samiti leaders, and G. Rajashekhar and K. Phaniraj, writers, were present.

The programme amounted to practising untouchability,

says samiti