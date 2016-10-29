With a view of involving and encouraging educated and skilled youth, the Deshpande Foundation’s Leaders Accelerating Development (LEAD) programme has announced a ‘Make my city smart – Smart solutions for a Smart City: A leadership challenge’ contest with a promise of Rs. 3 lakh support, in all, to the 30 best ideas.

Implementable and scalable ideas from among the 30 short-listed ones would be funded on the spot during an interactive session to be held after November 15 at the LEAD office in Belagavi.

Challengers could submit their ideas on www.leadcampus.org till November 15, according to a press release issued by the Deshpande Foundation here.

The contest is an opportunity for youth to offer smart, innovative solutions to the local community towards realisation of the objectives of the Smart City. Challengers selected would get an opportunity to give a concrete shape to their ideas with mentorship, operational and financial assistance from LEAD. Challengers with the best executed ideas will also get an opportunity to be a part of the Yuva Summit, an international youth conference slated to be held in the last week of January.

For further details, challengers can contact 9900035212 or 7760965496.

Guidelines

Challengers can submit their ideas on http://www.leadcampus.org/leadershipchallenge/

30 best ideas will be short-listed for a presentation

Once short-listed, funding confirmation will be sent to the challenger and funds will be disbursed by LEAD

The challenge is open for one month

Based on the progress and need of the project, the period can be extended

Each challenger student/leader needs to have a team

During implementation of the idea, challengers may request for mentors

On the successful completion and submission of reports, a certificate will be issued to the challenger and his team, and the challenger will be recognised as a leader