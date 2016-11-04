University of Mysore has extended the last date for submission of online applications for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) for lectureship.
The last date with fine of Rs. 150 is November 11 and the last date for submission of hard copy is November 18, according to K-SET Centre. The decision to extend the last date was taken owing to the holidays, a release said.
K-SET 2016 will be held on December 11 in 39 subjects as per UGC guidelines and the list of subjects is on http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
