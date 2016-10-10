The last date for submitting applications for a scholarship from the Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthan for medical courses in the State has been extended to October 30.

Narendra Badsheshi, secretary of the Pratishthan, said in a release that it was in view of the delay in the process of admission to MBBS courses which came to an end on September 31.

Initially, the Pratishthan had fixed the last date for submitting applications as September 20. Further information can be had from 94448813514or 9480149723.