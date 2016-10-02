A large number of people belonging to different age groups turned up for the half marathon, 8K, 5K and 3K Runs organised as part of the Dasara sports in Mysuru on Sunday.

Hundreds of running enthusiasts including athletes and school and college students assembled at Chamundi Vihar stadium early on Sunday.

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment Pramod Madhwaraj flagged off the the marathon in the presence of Mysuru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

“Almost 4,000 people including trained athletes from different parts of Karnataka as well as amateurs participated in the event. The number of participants had doubled this year compared to last year, thanks to widespread publicity for the event,” said K Suresh, Assistant Director, Sports and Youth Empowerment, Mysuru.

An estimated 500 men had registered themselves for half marathon, in which the runners covered distance of 21 kms passing through Hardinge circle, Metropole circle, Hunsur Road, Premier Studio circle, Andolana Circle, Vishwa Manava Double Road, Government Press, Ramaswamy circle, 100 feet road and back to Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

Belliyappa A.B. from Alva's Institute in Moodabidre bagged the first prize by clocking 1:05:21, closely followed by B. Sreenu, also from Alva's Institute in Moodabidre, who finished in 1:09:18. The third position was taken by Yogendra from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru, who finished in 1:12:23.

About 300 women had registered for the event. The first place was won by Mysuru athlete Thippavva Sannakki, who finished in 1:18:03. A. Akshatha from Davangere and Jyothi Kolagere from Bengaluru came second and third by clocking 1:21:18 and 1:27:33 respectively.

The prize money for the winner in the half marathon category for both men and women is Rs. 30,000 for the first place followed by Rs. 25,00 and Rs. 20,000 for the second and third place respectively.

In the 8 km run for college boys, Chethan G.J. from Mysuru came first by clocking 27:36:18 followed by Praveen and Rajneesh, both from Bengaluru, who finished in 28:18:31 and 28:33:16 respectively.

In the 5 km run for college girls, Shruti K C from Bengaluru came first by clocking 21:38:16, followed by Chaitra Devaadiga from Mangaluru, who finished in 22:00:01 and Chaitra B from Mysuru, who finished in 22:16:18.

Hemanth from Hunsur came first in the 3 km run for school boys. He finished in 9:00:01 minutes, while Praveen C S from Mysuru and Chandrashekar M from Begur in Gundlupet came second and third by clocking 9:05:03 and 9:09:33 respectively.

While Malashri from Alvas Institute in Moodabidri came first in the 3 km run for school girls by clocking 11:06:12, Tejaswini and Monika L from Kuruburu came second and third by finishing in 11:32:18 and 11:43:28 respectively.

The prize money in the college boys and girls category is Rs. 15,000 for the first place, Rs. 12,000 for second and Rs. 10,000 for third place and the winners in the school category will receive Rs. 10,000 for first place, followed by Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 6,000 for the second and third place respectively.