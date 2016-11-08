Farmers from Chikkasugur, Wadlur, Heggasanahalli, Eganur, Kukanur and Yermarus who have lost their agricultural land for the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) staged demonstration outside the power plant on Thursday demanding compensation and jobs.

They prevented the employees from entering the power station by locking the main gate. They also stopped the ongoing civil works for laying water supply and raillines. However, the agitation did not affect the functioning of the power plant as Unit-1 had already stopped power generation a few days ago due to shortage of coal. The farmers alleged that the administration and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited had betrayed the land losers by not paying compensation and jobs in the power station.

They did not budge when officials tried to convince them. They called off the agitation only when B.V. Naik, MP, and Shivaraj Patil, MLA, assured them of justice.