Land Links Township at Derebail Konchady, a prestigious venture of Land Links- Mangaluru’s leading real estate firm, is all set for its grand silver jubilee celebrations today at 9.30 am. Spectacular events are lined up to mark this momentous occasion.

Padmanabha B Acharya, Governor of Nagaland who hails from the district will inaugurate Green Park-I and Pinnacle A & B residential projects to commemorate the great occasion.

Dr. N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte University will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations while local Corporator Rajesh Konchady will be the chief guest.

It was in the year 1981 that Land Links was established, thanks to the zeal and initiative of Krishna J Palemar whose unstinted devotion, commitment and perseverance helped the firm steer to greater heights over the years. Today Land Links has emerged as a ‘Brand’ in itself in the real estate arena. Customer Satisfaction always stands first at Land Links which has over three decades of a tradition of Trust, says Krishna Palemar, Chairman and CEO of Land Links.

A Model, Unique Township : The prestigious Land Links Township project became a reality at Derebail Konchady in the year 1991 and the project was fully complete in 2000. The full-fledged layout which is home to over 2,500 satisfied families stands as a testimony to the hard and tireless work put in by the Land Links Team to offer affordable houses to the people. The good roads, water supply, power supply, sanitation, adequate greenery etc at Land Links Township stand as a model for many others to follow. The layouts are professionally designed to provide the residents with a quality lifestyle.

During the initial phase of this project, houses were made available to families for as low as Rs 1.4 lakhs with the firm thus earning the distinction of offering affordable housing to the lay man. The Township is located just 3.5 kms away from the KSRTC bus stand, 7 kms from the railway station and 15 kms from the airport amid lush greenery and countryside environment and is in close proximity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and other utilities. It has thus turned out to be an ideal, perfect and secured place for peaceful and comfortable living.

The township bagged the Fourth Place in the All India level and has been accredited by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Govt. Of India, in a competition held in Delhi years ago.

The Township has been specifically designed to enhance the quality of lifestyle and is considered the biggest and unique project in Mangaluru that has set benchmarks in excellence.

Land Links- The Pioneer : Land Links is a pioneering real estate firm which has left its stamp of quality in various residential layouts, commercial complexes and townships in Mangaluru. It has earned the trust and confidence of thousands of clientele through active interaction, prompt, efficient and dedicated service for over the decades. With its experienced team of engineers, surveyors and advocates it guides customers at every stage and gives them the best value for their money.

Land Links boasts of an unflinching commitment to customers, deep understanding of their needs, aspirations and dreams. It’s vision, strong business ethics, constant innovation, passion for quality, perfection and excellence has made us achieve distinction and become the most trusted and reliable name in the industry.

The firm, which started out as a small real estate brokerage in 1981 in a small office at Milagres Building, picked up pace gradually and within a decade the Land Links Head Office came up at Kodialbail in Mangaluru.

Land Links took its first step as a developer with the development of a housing layout named ‘Tunganagar’ at Alape in 1983.

This maiden project has the credit of being the first fully developed housing layout in Mangaluru. This was followed by another similar layout Hemavathy Nagar in 1989 in the same area.

Today Land Links has a string of successful projects to its credit and also a vast base of satisfied clientele.

Since its inception in the year 1981, Land Links has always prided itself in keeping its commitments on all fronts.

Whether it is best of locations, use of tried and tested construction materials and practices, timely delivery or legally valid title deeds, the company was at the forefront in offering the customer the very best.

The Magnum Opus Project of Land Links ‘Al Helen’ was inaugurated at Bejai New Road on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. The exclusive project has all the modern features one would look for and is luxury personified

Green Park -2 shortly : Land Links will also be initiating its Green Park 2 project during Navaratri celebrations. If Green Park-1 Housing project has offered affordable apartments for just Rs 15 lakh to the middle class people, the Green Park-2 will offer apartments starting from Rs 18 lakhs. The project will have modern amenities including multi-purpose party hall, solar water heater facility, gym, indoor games court, play ground and CC Camera facilities.

Ongoing projects :

Land Links Pinnacle at Derebail is a five storied edifice which houses 65 apartments in 2 blocks.

Ashoka Park at Matadakani Road near Urwa Market is a modern luxury apartment project offering 31 apartments with all the ultra modern amenities and top of the line specifications.

Hill Point III is the latest offering of Land Links in the apartment segment. Nestled in Derebail, a serene place in the periphery of the city.

Royal Palms at Kodialguttu offers 84 luxury apartments.

Land Links Pearl at Surathkal.

Al Helen at Bejai Main road offering 38 spacious apartments.

Completed Projects :

The completed projects of Land Links are Land Links Elite at Maryhill, Varashree Apartments at Kadri Kambala, Ashoka Paradise at Hoigebail, Aster Park at Bejai-Kapikad, Land Links Tulip at Kotekani Urvastores, Land Links Hill Point I & II, Ashoka Elite at Hoigebail, Ashoka Excellency at Urwa, Land Links Heights III , Maharaja Heights at Falnir, Ashoka Residency, Ashoka Enclave, Ashoka Apartments, Ashoka Majestic at Urvastores, Land Links Enclave, Land Links Apartment, Land Links Residency I and II, Land Links Paradise I, Land Links Paradise II, Land Links Heights I, Land Links Heights II, Land Links Lotus at Derebail, Maharaja Excellency at Lalbagh and Maharaja Residency at Balmatta. Thus, with several successful and ongoing projects, Land Links, under the able and dynamic leadership of Krishna J Palemar, also a former minister, has scaled great heights and stands tall and high among the real estate firms of the region. Palemar has also been instrumental in establishing the Vikas PU College which is also one of the leading colleges of Mangaluru offering best of education as well as coaching in science stream.