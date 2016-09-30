A man who was admitted to a hospital with burns, along with his wife, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. The jurisdictional Bethamangala police said the deceased is Babu (40).

Babu, a Dalit, and his wife Manjula are residents of Aiwarahalli in Kyasamballi hobli of Bangarpet taluk. They attempted suicide a few days ago following a land dispute, and were admitted to Sri Narasimha Raja District Hospital. Doctors are trying to save Manjula.

The police said a man named Srinivasa Naidu allegedly took possession of land sanctioned in the name of Babu’s grandfather. Babu took the matter to court and won the case. However, he could not take possession of the land. The couple were dejected by their inability to get the land back. Police suspect this could be a reason for the attempt to end their lives.