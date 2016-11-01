KUWSSB claims to have identified the land for constructing a water treatment plant

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Pankaj Kumar Pandey is scheduled to visit the plot of land near KRS reservoir, which has become a bone of contention between the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KUWSSB) and a property developer.

The land acquisition process by the KIADB for a property developer is under way in Beechanakuppe for the same parcel of land, which the KUWSSB claims has already been identified for constructing a water treatment plant as part of the 300 million litres per day (MLD) Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project for Mysuru city.

Strong opposition

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as well as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have already voiced strong opposition to acquisition of the land by the KIADB for the property developer, claiming the move ignores the drinking water needs of the city.

The issue figured not only during Minister for Urban Development R. Roshan Baig’s recent visit to the city, but also in the KIADB.

“The matter came before the KIADB, which then asked me to look into it. I have already had one round of meetings with MUDA and MCC Commissioners, besides the project developers and KUWSSB. I have scheduled a spot inspection in the second week of November,” Mr. Pandey told The Hindu on the phone.

Mr. Pandey will submit his recommendation to the Board after the inspection.

De-reservation

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru D. Randeep said the Minister for Urban Development, during his visit to Mysuru, had promised to take up the matter with the KIADB so that the parcel of land can be de-reserved for the benefit of the drinking water project.

Also, the KIADB chief had assured the district administration officials that the Board would consider de-reserving the land if it was meant for a drinking water project.

100 acres

KUWSSB said they had identified about 100 acres of land at Beechanakuppe for setting up a water treatment plant as part of the project as it was situated on a peak and was highly suitable for pumping water to the city.

While KUWSSB was awaiting land acquisition by the Revenue Department, the property developer was having the land acquired through KIADB. The KUWSSB had submitted a revised DPR for Rs. 475 crore, but a government nod for the project is awaited.

KRS storage

Citing the present water storage in KRS reservoir, which has dipped to nearly 75 feet, a KUWSSB official said water cannot be pumped through Hongalli and Belagola schemes when water level falls below 70 feet. If the Hale Unduwadi project is implemented, drinking water can be pumped to the city even from dead storage level, the KUWSSB official said.