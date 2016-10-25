Such incidents happen because of geological reasons, says KNNL official

Farmers of Attimagge near Tarikere on Sunday were shocked to see a portion of an agriculture land, right above the tunnel drilled as part of the Upper Bhadra project work, caved in.

The incident came to light on Sunday, when Rajappa, a farmer, noticed a depression in his farm and informed the officials concerned.

The irrigation project, intended to provide Bhadra waters for dry areas of Chitradurga district, involves a 7.5-km long tunnel connecting Narasipur to Ajjampura in Tarikere taluk. The tunnel passes 180 ft below the ground level.

The underground tunnel is said to be the reason for the incident.

The former MLA for Tarikere, Suresh Babu, who visited the spot on Sunday, blamed substandard tunnel work for the damage. Residents also noticed cracks in the surrounding area. Following this, senior officials of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (KNNL) and taluk administration officials visited the spot. The caved in portion of the land has been cordoned off.

The officials maintained that the incident was not owing to substandard work. “Such incidents happen because of geological reasons. It must have happened because of loose soil. We call it an underground surprise,” R. Cheluvaraju, Chief Engineer, KNNL, told The Hinduon Monday .

Corrective measures would be taken up and the farmer would be given compensation after a detailed analysis of the incident, he added.

