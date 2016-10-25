Pagade or Pachisi , the game is the same but they can be played in the warm glow of a ‘mughal lamp’ or a ‘coach lamp’ from within whose glass enclosed in wrought iron frame, the flickering candle throws blood red colour on the faces of the players.

Mughal lamps in black cast iron, fanning out like the trunk of a slender tree and whose branches end in multicoloured balloons of lamps in ruby red, yellow and mediterranean blue and dark hazy purple are on display at Deepa Soundarya, the exhibition of lamps ahead of the Festival of Lights at Bombe Mane on Nazarbad Main Road here.

The Deepa Soundarya and Kreeda Kaushalya, expo of traditional games, are being hosted by Ramsons Kala Pratishtana (RKP) and the exhibition, which began a few weeks ago, will conclude on October 31.

Interspersed between rows of traditional Deepavali lamps in clay and terracotta, brass and white metal, shaped in forms of creatures or geometric blocks, and in every possible shape, size and colour, are these filigree lanterns that are replicas of Gothic street lanterns, coach lanterns, railway lanterns and ship lanterns.

Some have been wired so that bulbs or serial lights can be fixed. Screw in a bulb and plug into the nearest light socket and you will have a fairytale series of tiny dancing lights that bounce off your walls in red, yellow, blue, green and blue, said the organisers in a release here.

Traditional board games

Amidst this cornucopia of lamps and lanterns is the display of traditional Indian board games like ‘Chaduranga’, ‘Pachisi’, ‘Pagaday’, ‘Aliguli Mane’, Sepoy Mutiny, ‘Anay Kattu’, snakes and ladders, ‘Panchi’, ‘Navkankari’, and a host of others.

The playing board are either in silk with batik designs or in special hand-woven corded cloth from Solapur. The pawns and dice have been customised in wood.